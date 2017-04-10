Developer hands charity £1,000 to support Wellingborough families

Home Start Wellingborough & District has been awarded £1,000 by Stanton Cross house builder Bovis Homes as part of a fund set up to provide much needed support for Wellingborough’s most deserving community projects.

Home Start supports more than 70 vulnerable families at any one time through a network of trained volunteers who offer emotional and practical help. Over the past year they have supported more than 200 children in the borough by training volunteers to support families.

The award of £1,000 will support the charity’s Consolidated Scheme which aims to meet the needs of 35-40 families in Wellingborough.

The Consolidated Scheme’s current funding ends at the end of March, so the Stanton Cross Community Award comes at a crucial time for the charity.

Paul Soutar, Bovis Homes’ divisional operations director responsible for Stanton Cross, said: “We are delighted to award Home Start Wellingborough & District £1,000 as part of the Stanton Cross Community Award.

“The donation will provide much-needed funding for the Consolidated Scheme which does incredible work in supporting 40 families each year in Wellingborough. The charity does extremely valuable work with the local community and we are extremely proud to support it.”

Tracey Witham of Home Start Wellingborough & District added: “We are thrilled to have won the fourth Stanton Cross Community Award. It will make a huge difference to vulnerable families in Wellingborough.

“We are extremely thankful to Bovis Homes for their recognition of our work. Without generous contributions like this, it would be impossible for us to continue our crucial work.”

Home Start Wellingborough & District is the fourth group to benefit from the Stanton Cross Community Award which makes a quarterly donation of £1,000 to local charities and community groups.

Groups interested in finding out more or applying for future awards can do so by visiting the Stanton Cross website www.stantoncross.co.uk/community