Dessert parlour coming to Desborough

Those with a sweet tooth will be able to visit a dessert parlour in Desborough when it opens later this year.

Scoopz in Station Road, adjacent to the R Inn’s tapas bar, could open within the next six months.

It will sell a variety of ice creams, smoothies, cakes, waffles and pancakes.

Owner Kris Malde said: “It’s a big trend in London at the minute and there’s nowhere in Desborough for people to go and get a dessert.

“We’ll sell all sorts of ice creams and desserts and it will be affordable as well.

“Kids will be able to get big ice creams for a quid.

“We hope it will be open in the next six months.”

Mr Malde also revealed the R Inn has been granted planning permission to extend over the Ritz, adding a further 11 bedrooms.

He added: “After being on Channel 4’s Four In A Bed we’ve been so successful and we’ve had a lot of people wanting to book here.

“We’ve now got permission to extend by 11 rooms meaning that it will be a 25-room hotel.

“I’m always trying to bring business into the town, it’s great for Desborough’s economy.”