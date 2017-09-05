Desborough woman whose life was saved with kidney transplant urges people to consider organ donation

A Desborough woman who had her life turned around with a transplant from her dad has urged people to join the organ donation register.

Kathryn Croker was just 13 when she was diagnosed with kidney failure but her dad’s gift of life has allowed her to live life to the full.

Now, as part of Organ Donation Week, she has spoken of the importance of joining the register.

She said: “Over time my kidneys gradually got worse and I ended up on dialysis whilst my dad was tested to make sure he was fit enough to become a live kidney donor for me.

“His gift of life has turned my life around and I am now able to live my life to the full.

“Talking about organ donation makes it easier for families to decide to donate a relative’s organs.

“Please have that conversation today.

“Sign up on the NHSOrgan Donor Register and then speak up about your wishes with your relatives.”

Sarah Jones, trustee of the national organ donation charity Live Life Give Life, said: “Have members of your family ever talked about what you would do if one of you needed a heart, liver, kidney or other organ transplant to live? “While most people support organ donation, many people don’t realise that their family’s support is needed for organ donation to go ahead.

“If you want to save lives, a few words can make an extraordinary difference.

“By taking just a few minutes to sign up, you could save up to nine lives after you’ve gone.

“Organ donation could affect anyone. It’s vital that people take the time to think about it and talk to their families about their wishes.

“That will save them a lot of angst at an already difficult time.”

You can sign the organ donor register online at www.livelifegivelife.org.uk or at www.organdonation.nhs.uk or by phoning 0300 123 23 23.