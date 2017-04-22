Desborough woman to run marathon in memory of mum

A Desborough woman will run the London Marathon to raise money for a charity close to her family’s heart.

Natalie Sutton, 35, an assistant practitioner in nursing, will run the 26.2 mile route for Breast Cancer Now.

Natalie’s mum, Pamela, was diagnosed with breast cancer when Natalie was 21.

When Pamela was diagnosed, the family became even more determined to make the most of every moment – spending holidays together and making memories in the years that followed.

Eight years after her diagnosis Pamela passed away, and this year Natalie will be running the marathon in her memory.

Eighteen months ago Natalie’s sister, Jo, was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer, but again, the sisters were able to remain positive.

Since her diagnosis Jo has made it her mission to travel the world and, together, the sisters have visited the Gambia, Iceland and Marbella – all in the past year.

Natalie said: “Of course there are tough times, but my sister and I both have a very positive outlook on life, which makes a huge difference.

“Before this I’d never considered myself a runner – just running that first mile was an achievement.”

There is a strong family history of breast cancer on both sides of Natalie’s family – her auntie on her dad’s side also developed breast cancer and passed away aged 45.

For this reason, Natalie’s sister encouraged her to undergo genetic testing.

Fortunately, Natalie was told she does not have a faulty BRCA gene, but as she is still considered at high risk of breast cancer, Natalie is being monitored for the disease.

The decision to take part in London Marathon came about during a trip to the pub, where Natalie and her friend Julia made the spontaneous decision to run.

A recent knee injury hasn’t dampened her spirits, and Natalie looks forward to crossing the finish line with Julia on the day.

Since starting her fundraising with a curry night, Natalie has almost reached her target.

She hopes that an upcoming cake sale will help her reach £2,000, which will go towards Breast Cancer Now’s life-saving research.

