Desborough woman given life-saving kidney gift from dad urges people to register to donate organs

A Desborough woman who received a kidney from her dad after one of hers failed has urged people to sign up as part of national Organ Donation Week.

Kathryn Abraham was diagnosed with kidney failure aged just 13 and ended up on dialysis.

In 2013 her dad Kevin donated an organ to help his daughter live life to the full - and she is encouraging others to register to do the same.

She said: “I’m an advocate for the national charity Live Life Give Life and it is our mission to encourage everyone to sign the organ donor register.

“I was diagnosed with kidney failure aged 13.

“Over time my kidneys gradually got worse and I ended up on dialysis while my dad was tested to make sure he was fit enough to become a live kidney donor for me.

“He donated his kidney to me in May 2013. His gift of life has turned my life around and I am now able to live my life to the full.

“I was able to celebrate my 30th birthday in December and I recently got engaged in Venice and am busy planning our wedding.

“All of which I may not have been able to do if it had not been for my courageous donor – my dad.

“Help turn an end into a beginning by starting a conversation today.

“Register to donate on the NHS Organ Donor Register and tell your relatives.”

Organ Donation Week runs until September 11, with about 6,500 people currently on the transplant waiting list.

Since the 1960s, almost 80,000 transplant recipients have been given the chance of a new beginning thanks to the kindness of more than 30,000 people who donated their organs after their deaths.

Yet every day across the UK, about three people who could have benefitted from a transplant die because there aren’t enough organ donors.

Sarah Jones, trustee of Live Life Give Life, said: “Almost all of us would take an organ if we needed one, but less than one third of us have actually signed the organ donor register.

“By taking just a few minutes to sign up, you could save up to nine lives after you’ve gone.

“Organ donation could affect anyone; it’s vital that people take the time to think about it and talk to their families about their wishes.

“That will save them a lot of angst at an already difficult time.”

You can sign the organ donor register online here or by phoning 0300 1232323.

For further information click here.