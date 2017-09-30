Desborough venue to take payments in euros

A Desborough venue says they will be the first in the county to accept euros as a method of paying.

The R Inn in Station Road will start taking drinks payments at its bar in the European currency as well as sterling.

Owner Kris Malde says with Brexit at the fore of the minds of many, it’s something different for his customers.

He said: “It [Brexit] is going to happen whichever way we look at it but people are still going on holiday.

“Everyone always comes back with some euros in their pocket but nine times out of 10 they lose them or stuff them away in a cupboard somewhere.

“We’ll start with taking euros for drinks only and people will be able to use leftover currency rather than sitting with a load of change.”

The new payment method means visitors will be able to get happy hour drinks for €3.

Mr Malde added: “As far as I know this is a first for Northants.

“There’s places in London that take all kinds of currency but I don’t know of any here.

“Even after Brexit there will still be euros and it’s something different for our customers.”

The move is a second European ‘first’ for the R Inn.

Last year it claimed to be the first in the county to offer a takeaway tapas service.