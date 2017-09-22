Desborough school celebrates ‘good’ Ofsted rating

A Desborough school is celebrating an improved rating after being graded as ‘good’ by Ofsted.

Havelock Junior School in Havelock Street has made the jump after inspectors noted improvements in all aspects of the school’s work, having been graded as ‘requires improvement’ in its previous inspection.

The grading comes a year after its sister school Havelock Infants was given the best grading possible.

Executive headteacher Ann Davey said the result was testament to the work of her staff.

She said: “Havelock Junior School was visited by Ofsted Inspectors on July 11 and 12.

“The inspectors praised the school in all areas particularly noting the high expectations of staff, the ambitious plans for improvement, the polite and well-mannered children, and the focused and determined leadership of the school. “The school was graded a ‘good’ school which is testament to the hard work and dedication of all staff.”

Inspectors found the school, which teaches 325 pupils between the ages of seven and 11, to be good in all areas.

The report highlighted a number of areas of improvement and good practice.

It said: “Focused and determined leadership has led to improvements to all aspects of the school’s work.

“Plans for improvement are ambitious and have raised expectations of staff and pupils.

“Leaders’ reliable moderation and assessment of teaching and learning have ensured that teachers have a clear understanding of what they need to do to improve their teaching.

“Subject leaders have a clear understanding of the strengths and areas for development in their subject.

“They have clear plans to bring about change and make improvements.

“Teachers encourage pupils to choose their own level of challenge in mathematics and push themselves to achieve more.

“Pupils are becoming more determined to achieve more than they thought they could.”