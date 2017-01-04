Desborough’s new political party to launch this month

A new political party born out of the frustrations behind Desborough’s huge council tax rise is set to officially launch this month.

Independents for Desborough (IfD) will launch at the Ritz in Station Road on January 27.

Residents have repeatedly voiced their fury over an “insulting” 400 per cent precept rise last year, a precept that was matched this year despite an overwhelming vote of no confidence in the town council.

Now party leader Kevin O’Brien says he can’t wait to get up and running.

He said: “It’s great timing after the precept was set and it’s something we started thinking about three months ago.

“We’ve got the go-ahead from the Electoral Commission as a minor political party and we’re looking forward to getting started.

“All we want to do is to do with Desborough and not anywhere else.

“We see it as an ongoing thing, not only for ourselves but for the town.”

The group will also protest and march over the precept before a town council meeting on January 19, starting at 6pm on Havelock Square.

Mr O’Brien added that there are currently seven or eight members who meet regularly but they do not yet know how many candidates they will have to stand for election.

He said: “At the minute we’re meeting at people’s houses but we will be having more meetings as part of our constitution.

“We want people to get involved in this opportunity.”

The party will be issuing a handbook with their constitution in at the launch as well as giving a talk about their ethos.

They will also be delivering a newsletter to every home in Desborough during the second week of January.

The newsletter, which will be delivered quarterly, informs people about IfD and has some diary dates.

The launch starts at 7.30pm before a race evening at 8pm to raise funds for the party’s campaign.

The event is free to attend but is ticketed. To book a ticket, contact Kevin O’Brien on 07894 534093.