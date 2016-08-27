Desborough roads branded ‘safety hazard’ due to lorry use

A petition has been set up calling for roads used by lorries in Desborough to be reviewed and improved.

Residents in the town have voiced their concerns over the number of lorries travelling through residential streets such as Dunkirk Avenue and Rushton Road.

They feel they cause a safety hazard and want more to be done to improve the roads, such as weight limits, cleaning and speed bumps.

The petition reads: “Local residents are concerned by the numbers of industrial lorries using roads in residential areas, such as Dunkirk Avenue and Rushton Road.

“These lorries appear to carry aggregate and landfill.

“Their noise, weight and speed impacts negatively upon the local environment.

“Rushton Road is a safety hazard due to the mud left behind.

“We call on the local authority to carry out a survey and undertake measures to improve the roads in Desborough that are being subject to heavy use by industrial lorries.

“This could include speed limits, speed bumps, weight restrictions, time restrictions and cleaning.”

The petition currently has more than 400 signatures. To sign it, click here.