Desborough residents join forces over future of town’s library

More than 100 people attended an emotional meeting to discuss the future of Desborough’s library.

Residents from across the town joined forces at the R Inn to outline their campaign to keep it open.

The library could close under Northamptonshire County Council’s plans to save £9.6m.

Campaigner Gil Holmes, who attended the meeting, said: “It [the meeting] got quite emotional.

“There was an elderly lady there who lives nearby and for her the library is where she goes for social interaction.

“She goes there for a cup of coffee and a biscuit and its value to her meant she was almost in tears.”

The group is now calling on those who love the library to let them or the council know their feelings.

Mr Holmes said: “We have a campaign across the town and leaflets will be going out.

“There will be a love heart on it and we want people to write why they love Desborough Library on it and put it in a postbox in the Revive cafe.”

A petition is also going around the town with a ‘Save Desborough Library’ group set up on Facebook.

Mr Holmes added: “I do not know how far we can take it but a lot of people have strong feelings.”