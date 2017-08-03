Desborough couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

Have your say

A Desborough couple are celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary after 70 years of marriage.

Ted and Josie Greener, both 93, reached the milestone yesterday (Wednesday) after marrying on August 2, 1947.

The pair married in County Durham where they lived before moving to Desborough in the 1960s when Ted got a job at the steelworks in Corby.

Daughter Jo said: “They met at a mutual friend’s birthday but I don’t think it was love at first sight.

“I think they liked each other but it was during the war and things were difficult, so they didn’t get married until afterwards.”

Now, 70 years later, they are still enjoying wedded bliss and have four children – Jo, Maureen, Mick and Paul.

Jo added: “We’re really proud of them both and so happy for them.

“It’s a really special moment and a great achievement.”

Ted spent most of his working life at Avon.

The couple will celebrate their anniversary at a family tea party on August 13.

Josie’s younger sister, Theresa, lives in Australia but is current in Ireland and is coming over for the celebrations.