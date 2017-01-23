Desborough care home praised by health regulators

A Desborough care home has been praised by health inspectors after being rated as ‘good’ in all areas.

Heather Holmes, who specialise in supporting adults with learning disabilities and a range of complex needs, have been given the rating after its latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The report said: “People received care from compassionate and supportive staff and people and staff had positive relationships with each other.

“Staff understood the needs of the people they supported and used the information they had about people to engage them in meaningful conversations.

“People were supported to make their own choices and when they needed additional support best interest meetings with family involvement took place.

“Care plans were written in a person centred manner and focused on giving people choices and opportunities to receive their care how they liked it to be.

“They detailed how people wished to be supported and people were fully involved in making decisions about their care.”

The care home also received praise for the happiness of those living there and the kindness of the staff.

The reported added: “People participated in a range of activities and received the support they needed to help them do this.

“People were able to choose where they spent their time and what they did.

“People were happy with the care and support they received.

“They told us they liked the staff and said staff were ‘the best’.”

Reshmann Joosub, manager at Heather Holmes, said: “We are very happy to have received recognition and achieved a ‘good’ rating from the CQC.

“We continue to be committed to promoting the best possible outcomes to the people we support.

“The service will continue to strive to achieve and maintain high levels of excellence in the person centred support.”