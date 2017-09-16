Desborough boy wins incredible seven gold medals at World Dwarf Games

A Desborough boy’s trip to the World Dwarf Games in Canada saw him return home with 10 medals - seven of which were gold.

Bruce Dee is a 10-year-old Stamford Junior School pupil who has dwarfism and loves sport.

Competing against some of the most talented in the world didn’t seem to faze Bruce as he took part in 11 events and flew home with an incredible tally of seven gold, one sliver and two bronze medals.

With his main passion being swimming and under the guidance of British team coach, Ellie Simmonds, Bruce won gold in the 25m freestyle, the 25m and 50m

butterfly, and the 100m medley.

Bruce also helped secure a GB team bronze in the in the freestyle relay.

But the medals didn’t stop there, winning doubles badminton with his talented partner and singles gold medallist, Isaac Maison.

Another gold followed in the team boccia where Bruce made a massive contribution to the win.

Success on the Boccia court did not end there though he as he also achieved a silver in the singles.

On the basketball court Bruce helped lead GB to a nhistoric first ever British bronze.

One of his favourite events was on the football field where, thanks to Bruce’s defending and attacking skills, GB won 3-0 in the final against USA, with Bruce scoring two goals.

When asked if he was nervous competing on the world stage he replied: “A little. But not as nervous as my mum!”

Bruce’s next aim is to perform well at the national Para swimming championships in December.

Friend Sam Hughes said: “His success in Canada is self evident but he also how works so hard, swimming around eight hours a week at his club.

“He is already ranked 11th in the country for his category (S6) which includes athletes across all ages.

“I’m sure we’ll hear more about Bruce in the future - stand by by for headlines at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.”