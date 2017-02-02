Demolition work starts at Tresham campus in Wellingborough

Work has started to demolish part of the Tresham campus in Wellingborough town centre.

The demolition comes after Tresham bosses announced last year that they had decided not to proceed with the new build campus and students at the Wellingborough site would move to the Corby campus.

Demolition has started

Speaking about the site last year, interim principal Ioan Morgan CBE said: “Due to our financial issues, it has been decided not to proceed with our new build at Wellingborough and, after our current group of 60 motor vehicle learners complete their qualification, future provision will be at our excellent campus in Corby.

“The site at Wellingborough, which we own, will be partially demolished and it will be a joint discussion with our merger partner as to what will be developed on site.

“We will of course involve other stakeholders, such as the local council, in our deliberations.”

Speaking to the Northants Telegraph today (Thursday), Mr Morgan said the site has ‘become an eyesore,’ and added: “There’s a planned programme of demolition.

The future of the town centre site is unknown

“But there’s still classes going on there because part of the campus is unaffected.”

Mr Morgan said there are only 60 students there now and while the work is going on around them, the only disturbance may be some noise from the demolition.

He said any asbestos in the building has gone, and the site will be secured when the clearance work is completed.

The demolition comes as Tresham bosses are waiting to hear if they will merge with Northampton or Bedford Colleges.

Demolition work has started

Once a decision is made on this, the future of the Wellingborough site should become clearer.

To read more about the merger plans, click here