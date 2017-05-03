Delay for work starting on second and third phases of Rushden Lakes

The developer behind Rushden Lakes has said there will be a delay for work starting on the second and third phases of the major retail and leisure scheme.

LXB had hoped work on phase two, including a 14-screen cinema, indoor trampoline facility, indoor climbing frame and restaurants, would start in June after planning permission was granted earlier this year.

Phase one of the scheme is still due to open this summer

However, the application has been submitted to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government to decide whether it should be called in for review.

With the minister’s decision now being delayed until after next month’s General Election, work on phase two may not start until two months later than hoped and this could also have a knock-on effect with phase three.

A statement released by LXB today (Wednesday) said: “LXB Retail Properties Plc, the Jersey resident closed-ended real estate investment company focused on edge of town and out of town retail assets, is able to provide an update on progress with the planning application for the revised phases two and three at Rushden Lakes.

“The planning application, which was unanimously approved by the planning committee of East Northamptonshire Council on 8 February 2017, has been submitted to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government to consider whether to call it in for review.

“The group previously guided an expectation that the planning process would be complete by May 2017 enabling a start on site in June 2017 but has recently been advised that, because of the General Election, it is unlikely that

any ministerial decision will be taken until after 8 June 2017.

“Inevitably this has implications for when the arrangements governing the revised phases will become unconditional with The Crown Estate.

“It also has an impact on when the group can start on site on phases two and three because the six week judicial review period does not commence until after the Section 106 agreement is signed, and this cannot be done until a decision has been made by the Secretary of State.

“It is likely, therefore, that no meaningful start on site will be made before August 2017.

“Further details will be made available once the planning consent for the revised phases at Rushden Lakes has been completed.”

