Defeated Corby Parliamentary candidate defects

UKIP’s defeated General Election candidate in Corby has joined another party.

Sam Watts quit the pro-Brexit party just hours before the result on June 8, citing ‘personal differences’ with senior party officials.

He has now joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and aims to set up a branch in Northamptonshire.

Mr Watts said: “I look forward to this new political challenge and warmly welcome all whom feel the main political parties do not speak for them.

“Labour have moved to the far left, Conservatives to the far right, UKIP are far gone and the Liberal Democrats seem far-fetched.

“The SDP will work for grassroot members who will have a direct voice in the running of their local branch and party policy.

“Politics needs variety and the SDP offers a centre ground option which strongly supports the democratic will of the people and will push for direct democracy and proportional representation.

“Here in Northamptonshire the SDP will fight for local people and will never be afraid to speak out against the establishment.”

Mr Watts will stand as an independent councillor on Burton Latimer Town Council.