Deep-fried mince pies on the menu at Thrapston chippy to help library fight

A chippy in Thrapston will sell deep-fried mince pies in a bid to raise money to save the town’s library.

Pisces Fish & Chips in High Street is putting the battered festive treats on its menu for the Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday.

Chip shop worker Alice tries the deep fried treats for the first time - and she loved them! Credit: Adam Smith NNL-171123-124848005

Profit made from the pies - which will cost 65p each or two for £1 - will go towards the campaign to save Thrapston Library, which faces closure under county council plans to save almost £10m.

Chip shop owner Adam Smith said: “Incidentally this isn’t the first time we’ve offered up battered food items.

“I deep-fried mince pies four years ago for charity.

“My father, who owned Smith’s Fish & Chips in London Road in Kettering, battered many items from sweets to choc ices.”

A public meeting about the library will also take place tomorrow (November 24).

Mr Smith added that he may offer the deep fried treats closer to Christmas as well.

Earlier this month, the chippy donated money for every portion of mushy peas sold to mark International Mushy Pea Day.

