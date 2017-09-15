Decision to be made 'very shortly' on parking surrounding Rushden Lakes

Northamptonshire County Council could imminently enforce double yellow lines on four roads surrounding Rushden Lakes shopping complex if given the green light.
Northamptonshire Highways - in talks with East Northamptonshire District Council - is proposing to enforce double yellow lines on Northampton Road (up to Shelley Drive), Cole Street, Crown Way and the Development Access (off Skew Bridge roundabout).
A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said: “We have been in discussions with East Northamptonshire District Council about introducing no waiting at any time restrictions in some roads around Rushden Lakes to mitigate the potential impact of parking by staff and visitors to the new development. These restrictions would also ensure safe access to the site.
“We have consulted on the proposals and a decision will be made very shortly.
“Letters will then be sent out to anyone who has submitted comments through the public notice period.”
