Decision on future of Corby Urgent Care Centre due tomorrow

The future of Corby’s Urgent Care Centre is set to be decided tomorrow morning (Tuesday).

An extraordinary meeting has been called by Corby CCG to discuss the options on the table, one of which is closing the centre.

The future of the site beyond September 30 is unknown after the current operators Lakeside+ said they would not bid for a new contract in a row over funding.

No other bidders have come forward.

Corby’s MP Tom Pursglove will be at the meeting to oppose any potential closure.

He said: “Corby Urgent Care Centre has been a huge success story - relieving pressures on the A&E at Kettering General Hospital, providing an excellent level of care for residents, and being the envy of other areas.

“It is unthinkable that it will not continue to be right at the heart of our local health infrastructure.

“Local feeling is clear on this - any decision to close the UCC by the Commissioners would be a betrayal, and totally undermine the whole purpose of having a Corby CCG.”

The meeting starts at 9.30am in the counil chamber at the Corby Cube in George Street.

