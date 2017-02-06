Debit card stolen from Rushden shopper moments after she paid

A woman had her debit card stolen moments after paying for her shopping in Rushden.

The theft happened shortly after 11am on Tuesday, January 24, with police just now releasing details.

The victim was making her way out of the Waitrose store in Northampton Road and was putting her cards back in her purse and then back in her handbag.

But before she could close the zip, a man approached her and placed his hand in the bag and took one of the cards out of her purse.

He is described as white, about 40 and with blond hair.

He was slim and was wearing a dark padded hooded jacket, jeans and trainers.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.