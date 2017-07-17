Deaf children’s society roadshow stops off in Corby

Deaf children and their hearing friends in Corby spent the day seeing how vibrating alarm clocks help deaf children get to school on time and learning top tips for communication in the playground.

It was part of the National Deaf Children’s Society Roadshow, an eight-ton purple lorry which turns into a high-tech classroom, which travelled through Northamptonshire last week.

The roadshow visited Priors Hall learning community in Gretton Road on Friday to give support, advice and information to some of the 3,400 deaf children in the East Midlands.

National Deaf Children’s Society experts ran workshops for deaf children, hearing friends, teachers and parents about issues deaf children often face, including some practical tips on how to communicate with deaf children:

Get their attention with a wave, or a tap on the shoulder

Speak one at a time

Face them when speaking

Don’t cover your mouth

Be visual! Don’t be afraid to use gestures or actions

Never give up and say “I’ll tell you later”!

As well as teaching key skills, the roadshow team also showcased the latest technology and equipment available to deaf children.

This ranged from flashing doorbells and vibrating alarm clocks, to Bluetooth neckloops that can make it easier to listen to an iPod or a mobile phone.

Outreach officer Jamie Chivers, who is deaf himself and drives the roadshow lorry, said: “Deaf children can do anything other children can do, given the right support.

“A visit from the roadshow can make a real difference for a deaf child struggling with confidence, independence or communication and the more we can do to spread deaf awareness and information, the better.”