Date for installation of Wellingborough’s new Stanton Cross bridge revealed

A bridge which will be a key part of a major new housing development is due to be installed next month.

The beams for a new bridge crossing the railway at Stanton Cross will be installed during the weekend of February 25 and 26 with the hope of minimising potential disruption for Wellingborough residents and railway users.

The line is already planned to close during this period because Network Rail is carrying out other vital works in the area connecting Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby.

These works are associated with the four tracking and electrification of the existing railway to increase capacity in the area.

Major temporary works and working platforms are currently being constructed to enable the beam lifting to take place.

John Lougher, Bovis Homes group land director responsible for Stanton Cross, said: “The bridge installation work is a key milestone in the progression of Stanton Cross and will provide a much needed link between the new development, Wellingborough railway station and the town.

“By carrying out the work over this weekend and coinciding it with the pre-planned track closure by Network Rail, we are able to avoid any further period of disruption for the local community.”

The rail bridge beams are 41-metres long and weigh more than 30 tonnes each.

They will be assembled on site and lifted into position using a 1,100-tonne crane.

Temporary works will also be carried out over the weekend to allow activity to continue once the railway is open again.

Over the subsequent months the bridge deck will be constructed behind the erected hoardings while trains pass below.

The rail bridge, located to the north of Wellingborough train station, and the river bridge, which will cross the River Ise, are integral parts of the first major infrastructure route for the scheme, Route 4.

This will run from Midland Road, across the railway and through a new town and country park into the new development.

Both have been designed to complement the local architecture and landscape.

Stanton Cross is a major residential-led development set to deliver 3,650 homes.

It will be the largest growth the town has seen since the 1960s, including new homes as well as shops, schools, commercial space, a town park, community centre and doctor’s surgery.

Major improvements to roads and public transport will also take place.

Stanton Cross will create about 300 jobs a year over the construction period, as well as more than 7,500 additional permanent jobs once the project is completed.