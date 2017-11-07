‘Dangerous’ firework shards cause concern for Barton Seagrave woman

A Barton Seagrave woman says her grandchildren had to watch Saturday’s fireworks from indoors after shards of plastic started falling from the air.

Violet Connellan, 74, has raised concerns after the sharp-edged fragments landed in the garden of her house in Ridgway Road.

The 'dangerous' shards found by Mrs Connellan. NNL-170711-110800005

She described the pieces as like a ‘broken bauble’ and questioned the legality of them.

She said: “They were quite dangerous and spiky, they were very pointed.

“It was like shards of glass coming out of the air.

“They would have been very dangerous to anyone who was looking upwards.

“The only way I can describe them is as bauble off a Christmas tree that’s broken.

“Whatever they were they can’t have been legal.”

Mrs Connellan says she thinks they may have come from a display in nearby Warkton Lane, at some point between 7pm and 9pm on November 4.

She has collected between 50 and 100 of the fragmented pieces, which she says are also a danger to animals, and reported it to environmental health officers.

She said: “I look forward to fireworks night and love it when everyone has fun.

“I can take finding rocket sticks and burnt cardboard in my garden, I’m not a killjoy.

“But this was no joke.”

The grandmother has now called for the sale of the item to be banned and asked neighbours to refrain from setting them off again.

She added: “I just hope that whoever set these off doesn’t do it again next year.”