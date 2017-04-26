Dance school is backing awards

The Education Awards 2017 have been launched and we are now asking readers to nominate their top teachers, super schools and perfect pupils.

The awards are being run alongside Northamptonshire County Council’s Youth Ambition Awards and the grand finals for both will be taking place at Wicksteed Park on June 23.

One of our supporters this year is Stagecoach Performing Arts of Kettering, who are sponsoring the Best Special School or SEN Provision category.

Stagecoach offers high-quality performing arts training to young people aged from four to 18.

A spokesman said: “We strive to realise the full potential of every child, stretching their imagination and fuelling their creativity through drama, singing and dance classes.

“Many skills we teach at Stagecoach are transferable. Singing and dance classes improve children’s numeracy skills through visualising rhythm and number patterns. In drama classes, students develop leadership and communication skills through learning as part of a team.

“Our dance classes also make movement fun! They become stronger and fitter and develop a positive attitude to exercise.

“We delight in seeing our students develop their social skills and grow in confidence.

“Our principal and teachers are friendly and experienced. Lessons are structured and educational, yet dynamic and fun and delivered in a safe environment at Brambleside School in Kettering. Students work in their own age groups and our small class sizes ensure every child receives the attention they deserve.

“We also prepare students for the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art exams and we have been extremely proud of their results with many of them obtaining distinctions.

“Stagecoach has been running at Brambleside School every Saturday (during term time) for the last 13 years. For more information please visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/kettering or call Penny Calaro on 01234 828878.”

The competition is run in conjunction with our sister titles, the Northampton Chronicle & Echo and Daventry Express.

Visit northantseducationawards17.weebly.com to submit your nominations.