Daisy puts her best foot forward for Wellingborough’s Waendel Walk

A 10-year-old girl will be one of the thousands of people taking part in this year’s Waendel Walk.

The internationally-renowned Waendel Walk returns to Wellingborough from Friday, May 12, until Sunday, May 14.

Now in its 38th year, the weekend of walking, swimming and entertainment has a long history of fundraising and there’s still plenty of time to sign up to take part.

The event usually attracts more than 5,000 people from around the world and hundreds of walkers have already registered online through The Castle theatre website.

The weekend kicks off at 6pm on Friday, May 12, with an opening ceremony and parade at The Castle theatre plus 5km and 10km friendship walks.

The entry fee for these walks is £1 and includes an exclusive Simba the Lion medal for all walkers aged 16 and under.

On Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14, walks ranging from a gentle 5km to a marathon 42km will take place.

The Castle will host free entertainment all weekend, with performances from the Wellingborough Music and Arts Centre starting at 5.30pm on Friday and talented musicians from the area including Paul Strummer and Amy Claire Music on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Julia Wells, events officer at Wellingborough Council, said: “The Waendel Weekend is a really prestigious and popular event, attracting families, charity groups and serious walkers from all over the world.

“We have some stunning scenery in our local area and the Waendel routes are a fantastic way to get out into this beautiful countryside.”

Among the walkers taking part in this year’s event is 10-year-old Daisy Pancoust, who will be setting off at 6.30am to complete the 42km route and raise funds for the blood taking unit at Northampton General Hospital.

Daisy’s efforts will help the hospital to purchase equipment that can locate veins quickly.

Caroline Donaghy, charity administrator at Northampton General Hospital, said: “We are so pleased to have Daisy’s support towards raising money for the blood taking unit as it’s not one of the first departments people think of when fundraising. “We can’t wait to hear how she gets on- thank you Daisy.”

Other local charities represented include Wellingborough Home Start, Animals in Need and Wellingborough MIND.

Reduced entry fees are offered to anyone who registers to take part in advance and this will save queuing on the day.

For more information and to register online, visit www.castletheatre.co.uk/waendel or call 01933 270007.

Anyone who would like to help Daisy with her fundraising can go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Dawn-Pancoust.