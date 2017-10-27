Dad and his drug dealer son from Northamptonshire sentenced after heroin was found at their house

A father and son appeared in Northampton Crown Court for sentencing today on charges of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

In February 2014, police officers searched Robert Willmott and Issak Willmott-Gray's home on Grove Street, Raunds where they discovered a quantity of cash in various places which totalled £6,000 which was deemed to be criminal property.

The police also found five wraps of cocaine at the house.

A second search was carried out at the same address on March 20 when police found 44 grams of heroin and 21 grams of cocaine.

The pair had four charges brought against them. Count one related to the possession and intention to supply the five cocaine wraps, the second to the possession of criminal property, the third was the possession of heroin with intent to supply, and the fourth was the possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Neither men had legal representation and were invited by Judge Tregilgas-Davey to address the court in their own defence.

Willmott said: “I’m still protesting my innocence even though I was found guilty by the jury. I’m lost for words.”

He added: “Things have been hard. While everything was going on I have buried my head in the sand.”

Willmott-Issak left the dock to join his father on the back row to put forward his defence, but the judge decided he had nothing relevant to stay.

At a trial earlier this year, the jury found 23-year-old Willmott-Gray guilty of all four charges.

His father Robert, 56, was found guilty of the possession of the cocaine wraps but acquitted of the other three charges.

He was given a two-year suspended sentence and ordered to do 250 hours of unpaid work, as well as paying a victim surcharge.

Willmott had previously been convicted of supplying a class A drug, but Judge Tregilgas-Davey did not take this into account because Willmott had been giving drugs to his dying wife to help ease her pain.

Willmott-Gray, who was on a two-year suspended sentence from May 2013, was in breach of this at the time of the offences and his subsequent arrest.

He denied all involvement in the four counts when interviewed by police, but was found guilty by a jury in his absence.

Judge Tregilgas-Davey activated six months of Willmott-Gray’s suspended sentence and the 23-year-old received a sentence of four years for count one, six months for count two, five years for count three, and five years for count four. It means he will serve five-and-a-half years in prison.