Cyclist suffers broken collarbone in Corby hit and run

A cyclist suffered several injuries after being hit by a car in Corby.

The incident happened between midday and 12.30pm on Monday, November 6, when a cyclist entered the EuroHub roundabout to take the fourth exit towards Corby town centre.

As the cyclist became level with the Little Stanion turn, a red Vauxhall Insignia with a 2010 registration plate approached the roundabout from Geddington and collided with the cyclist’s left handlebar, causing him to fall off.

The driver got out of his car but drove off upon seeing the cyclist stand up.

The cyclist suffered a broken collarbone, a black eye and grazing to the knees, elbow and face as well as a persistent headache since the incident.

The driver was a man in his 40s.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.