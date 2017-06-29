Cyclist raises more than £1,100 for Corby hospice in memory of his dad

John Davies raised more than £1,100 for a Corby hospice after cycling from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

He raised the money from this adventure for Lakelands Hospice who provided care and support to his family in their fight with cancer.

The bike ride was in memory of John’s dad Joe.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for Lakelands Hospice, said: “To support the hospice in this way is an amazing gesture, is very much appreciated and will go a long way to ensuring we continue to provide award winning levels of care into the community.”

For more information about the hospice in Butland Road and its work, click here