Cyclist left with broken ribs after swerving to avoid car in Northants countryside

A cyclist suffered broken ribs following an incident involving a car which failed to stop.

The incident happened on an unnamed road between Loddington and Rothwell, near to Thorpe Malsor reservoir, at about 3pm on Friday, April 14.

The cyclist was riding from Loddington towards Rothwell when a car came around a bend, causing him to swerve into a ditch to avoid a collision.

The cyclist, who was riding a bright green giant road bike, suffered three broken ribs.

The car, described as a grey, silver or blue BMW or Audi, failed to stop.

Anyone who may have seen the cyclist or the car in the area around the time of the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 104-18-04-17.