CycleFest returns to Corby tomorrow

Corby’s 2017 CycleFest is back and will be bringing action packed, pedal powered fun starting from tomorrow.

Corby Council and its partners are encouraging everyone, no matter how experienced a cyclist they are, to attend and enjoy the annual event taking place.

The event is taking place tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday (July 1) from 11am to 3pm.

As in previous years, the CycleFest will take place outside the Corby Cube on James Ashworth VC Square and there will also be events in the Core Theatre inside the Corby Cube.

The Core will be showing a free pedal-powered movie, and the council is looking for energetic volunteers to keep the movie playing by pedalling on bikes.

The pedal-powered film this year will be a showing of the children’s film ‘Brave’ and will be on at 6.30pm on Friday in the Lab at the Core Theatre.

Tickets are free but advance booking is recommended – visit http://www.thecorecorby.com/whats-on/cyclefest-brave for more information.

There will be a host of free activities to try or watch including cheerleading & dance displays, BMX Street Show, have a go crazy bikes, pedal powered smoothies, Dr Bike and rickshaw rides, stalls and more.

Corby Council’s cycling champion, Cllr Paul Beattie, said: “We hope that seeing the Ovo Energy Women’s Cycle Tour earlier this month has really given people in Corby and surrounding areas an appetite for some more pedal-powered entertainment.

“Corby’s CycleFest is always a great event and we hope that many residents whether they are a cycle enthusiast or not come out and enjoy some of the great activities that will be taking place.”