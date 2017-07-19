Cycle trek is an absolute Triomphe for brave Chris

Have your say

A Corby man completed a five-day cycle from London to Paris to help raise £900 for an autism charity.

Chris Storey completed the 290 mile trek alone and unsupported in very warm weather after planning the trip himself.

He was raising money for Corby Venture Autism Social and Wellbeing Group.

Chris said: “I only used maps which I photocopied and laminated as I hate using sat nav systems.

“The French roads are good to ride on and drivers very courteous, cycling in France is safer than in the UK as they don’t have as many pot holes.”

Chris chose Corby’s Venture Autism Social and Wellbeing Group as it is an organisation he founded alongside his wife Dory 15 months ago.

The group helps people in north-Northamptonshire who are on the autistic spectrum or who have ADHD. Chris himself has both conditions.

The group has social meetings every first Wednesday night of each month at Oakley Vale Community Centre from 7pm.

Earlier this year Venture Autism put on a successful Latin dance night and in Corby Carnival the group won best adult float as well as the overall Spirit of the Carnival.

On Wednesday, August 2, the group is showcasing their arts, music and dance night – called Arty Facts – to the public, at Oakley Vale Community Centre in Butland Road, from 7pm Search for the group at Facebook.