Crowbar-carrying burglars steal £400 from Northampton house

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed a burglary in Northampton.

Between 2.30am and 3.15am on Thursday, June 29, the front door of a building in Vernon Terrace was broken into and £400 cash was stolen from inside.

Northamptonshire Police say there were two offenders, who used crowbars and were wearing hoodies, tracksuit bottoms and black and white trainers.

Anyone who was anything suspicious in the area at the time can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.