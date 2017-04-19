Criminal damage to car parked in Kettering

A car was damaged while parked near a community centre in Kettering.

Police have said the car parked in Orchard Crescent, close to the community centre, had its doors and rear panel scratched sometime between midnight on Friday, April 14, and 5pm on Saturday, April 15.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to anybody who saw any suspicious activity in the area between the times mentioned above or who saw a car being damaged.”

Anybody who has any information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.