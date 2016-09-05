Woman with child in car involved in road rage attack in Northampton

A woman who had a child in a car punched another woman during a road rage attack near Beacon Bingo in Northampton.

The incident, at about 4.40pm last Tuesday, happened when the woman victim, driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa, away from town, stopped at red traffic lights outside in Weedon Road.

The offender, who had a child in the back seat of her own car, stopped behind the victim in her vehicle, a black Renault Clio. She then approached the driver’s side window before punching the victim in the face causing bruising.

The attacker was mixed race, aged in her 30s, with dark hair tied back. She had a stocky build and was wearing a blue polo shirt and dark trousers.

Anyone with information about the incident, can contact Northamptonshire police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.