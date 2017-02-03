Wellingborough man finds jewellery thieves in his house

A Wellingborough man came home to find four men stealing valuables from his house.

The man returned to his home in Alken Close at about 8pm on Monday, January 30, to find lights on and saw two figures in the bedroom.

He sounded his car horn to alert neighbours.

Four men then ran past him and got into a car which sped off in the direction of Gainsborough Drive.

The offenders are described as Eastern European, the first of which was carrying a brown cardboard box, and was about 5ft 5in, of medium build, about 25 years old with thick black hair and wearing a grey hooded top, black trousers and sports shoes.

The second man was 5ft, slim, between 18 and 20 years old, with black hair and wearing a blue T shirt, hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms.

The third was also 5ft and slim, between 20 and 22 years old and wearing a hooded top and dark grey tracksuit bottoms.

The fourth man was 20 to 22 years old, 5ft and carrying a large shoe box.

Watches and jewellery have been reported stolen.

Officers have also received a report of another burglary in Alken Close the same evening, at about 9pm.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.