VIDEO: Closure order enforced on Northampton flat due to residents ‘defecating and urinating’ in communal areas

A flat in Northampton has been closed by police due to persistent anti-social behaviour by residents including urination and defecation in communal areas

An order was granted for the closure of a flat in St Marks House, Spring Boroughs, after an application was made to Northampton Magistrates’ Court by Northamptonshire Police and Northampton Partnership Homes.

A similar order has also been obtained for a house in Hopmeadow Court, Blackthorn and police and housing officials of Northampton Partnership Homes executed the two Closure Orders yesterday, (Tuesday).

A three-month Closure Order for the Spring Boroughs flat was granted after magistrates heard evidence of persistent anti-social behaviour, including urination and defecation in communal areas.

Police officers sought a three-month order for the house in Blackthorn following continued complaints from local residents of anti-social behaviour and harassment by some of the younger tenants.

Sergeant Charlie Osborne from the Northampton Proactive Team, said: “Local officers have been working in this area for some time trying to resolve the complaints we have had from other people living in Hopmeadow Court about the actions of this family.

An order was granted for the closure of a house in Hopmeadow Court, Blackthorn, as part of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 201

“They have made living peacefully almost impossible for other residents with continuous incidents of harassment and anti-social behaviour.”

Commenting on the Spring Boroughs order, PC Lee Stevens from the Northampton Central Sector Safer Community Team, said: “Hopefully the positive action taken by Northampton Partnership Homes and Northamptonshire Police regarding this matter will offer both comfort and respite to the residents of St Marks House and show that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and tackled robustly at every opportunity.”

The force has been working closely with Northampton Partnership Homes in both cases.

Shirley Davies, Executive Director of Housing Management at Northampton Partnership Homes said the organisation took the issue of anti-social behaviour “very seriously.”

She said: “We have a dedicated anti-social behaviour team that work in close partnership with the police and the community to prevent these sorts of incidents from occurring.

“We want to support the victims and make sure our residents feel safe at home. If you witness anti-social behaviour, help us tackle it by reporting the incident to us.”