Two men in court after head-on crash involving stolen car

Two men will appear in court this morning, Friday August 18, following a head-on crash involving a stolen car allegedly being used as a getaway vehicle.

The red BMW hit a blue Jaguar F-Pace head-on in North Bank, Whittlesey, at 11.44am on Monday, August 14.

The car had been stolen during a burglary in Yaxley earlier this month and was allegedly used in a burglary on Monday morning in Oilmills Road in Ramsey Mereside.

Daniel Willerton, 40, of Chesil Walk, Corby, was arrested at the scene and has now been charged with aggravated burglary.

Jody Stones, 32, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, was arrested later and charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of dwelling burglary.

They will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.

Two other men fled the scene of the crash and remain on the run. The only descriptions of the men police have are that they are white, of average height and wearing black balaclavas.

Police recovered a safe and gold coins at the crash scene believed to have been stolen from the Ramsey burglary.

The driver of the Jaguar involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or the location of the three men should call police on 101.