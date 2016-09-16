Two cars broken into in Northampton and then set alight

Two cars were broken into and set alight while parks on a Northampton street.

The two vehicles were parked in Portland Place in Northampton town centre.

Between 3.15am and 3.40am on Tuesday September 13 the front driver’s door of a red Mercedes and a green Ford Focus were forced open and accelerant poured on the driver’s seats which were then set alight.

This caused considerable damage to the interior of both vehicles.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.