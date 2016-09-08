Two bicycles stolen from shed in Northampton

Two pedal cycles were stolen from a shed at a property in Northampton last weekend.

Sometime between 6pm on Friday (September 2) and 8am on Saturday (September 3), thieves forced the locks on the shed in Spencer Street and stole two bikes.

One of bikes was a red, silver and black Schwinn (similar to the one pictured), which had a wide rear tyre and a chopper-style seat.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the stolen bikes, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.