Thief grabs £40 from man’s wallet in Corby

A man had cash stolen while out and about in Corby town centre.

The 50-year-old victim was walking with the alleged offender along Corporation Street, behind Home Bargains, at about 9.15am on Thursday, January 12, when the offender asked him for cash.

The victim offered him £2, at which point the offender grabbed hold of his wallet and stole £40 before running away towards Oasis car park.

The offender was white, in his 40s, about 5ft 9in and wearing a black woollen hat.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.