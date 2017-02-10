Police uncover more than £50 million worth of cocaine on Norfolk beaches

National Crime Agency officers have been called into investigate the discovery of around 360 kilos of cocaine that has washed up on two Norfolk beaches.

Yesterday afternoon, Thursday February 9, a member of the public contacted Norfolk Police having discovered a number of holdalls on Hopton Beach near Great Yarmouth. Police and Border Force officers initially attended the scene and secured the holdalls, which investigators suspect to contain cocaine.

The seizure was referred to the National Crime Agency.

This morning (Friday February 10) a further small number of packages were discovered separately at a location near Caister. These also form part of the NCA investigation.

The total amount of suspected cocaine seized is estimated to be around 360 kilos, which if cut and sold on the streets could have had a potential value of upwards of £50 million.

Matthew Rivers, from the NCA’s border investigation team, said: “We are now working with Border Force, the Coastguard Agency and Norfolk Police to try and establish how the bags ended up where they did, however it is extremely unlikely that this was their intended destination. This is obviously a substantial seizure of class A drugs, and its loss will represent a major blow to the organised criminals involved.”

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Superintendent Dave Buckley, from Norfolk Constabulary, said: “We are assisting the National Crime Agency with their searches and whilst we believe we have recovered all the packages, should any member of the public find one they are urged to contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101. We will have extra officers in the area to monitor the situation.”