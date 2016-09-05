Murder investigation launched after man died following assault in Northampton

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following an assault in a shop in Northampton.

Robert Gardener, aged 43, of no fixed abode, died at Northampton General Hospital on Friday, June 24 following an assault earlier in the month during which he suffered a head injury.

The incident took place on Thursday, June 9, close to Krates Supermarket in Boughton Green Road in Kingsthorpe, Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed an altercation between the victim and another person to contact police, quoting Operation Neon.

A 43-year-old man from Brixworth has been arrested today as part of the investigation and is helping police with their inquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.