More than 800 illegal immigrants arrested in Northamptonshire in the past three years, new figures show

The number of suspected illegal immigrants arrested by Northamptonshire Police has almost doubled in the past two years, latest figures have shown.

Following a Freedom of Information request, the county force has revealed more than 800 people were arrested in the past three years on suspicion of illegally entering the UK.

Between June 2013 and May 2014, there were 323 arrests, between June 2014 and May 2015 there 409 arrests, and between June 2015 and May 2016 there were 635 arrests

According to figures obtained from 38 other police forces by the BBC, more than 27,000 people in England and wales were arrested during the three year period with many of those found at motorway service stations and truck stops, having hidden in lorries.

A spokesman for the Home Office said the Government was committed to finding “long-term solutions” to the problem of illegal migration,

Conservative MP for Northampton North Michael Ellis said: “I commend Northants Police for their good work in this area. These figures show that police are acting to deal with immigration offences.

“Northampton is a central hub for logistics firms and a centrepoint of the country so these figures reflect that.

“There is a lot of work to be done by the Government in the area of immigration over the next two years. The Government is extremely aware of the high priority given to this issue by the public.”