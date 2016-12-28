Men armed with knife attempt to hijack van in Northampton

A van driver was subject to an attempted robbery when he paused at traffic lights at a Northampton junction.

The crime happened in Goldings, Northampton, on the afternoon of Wednesday, 21 December. Police have released the details today (WEDNESDAY).

The 48-year-old driver was stopped at the junction of Goldcrest Court and Prentice Court, at about 1.15pm, when two men approached his vehicle and attempted to open a side door, which was locked.

The victim looked in his mirrors to see what was happening and saw one of the offenders holding a knife.

The victim managed to drive off without any further incident.

One of the offenders was a black man, in his early twenties and around 6ft. He was thin build and wore a black hooded top, black trousers, white trainers and a grey face covering.

The second offender was a white man, also in his early twenties and around 5ft 7ins, of tall, muscular build and wearing a navy hooded top, jeans and red trainers. He also wore a face covering.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or any information regarding it. Witnesses or anyone with any information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

