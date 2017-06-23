Meet police, fire and community safety team in Corby town centre today

Shoppers can get community safety advice at a pop-up event taking place in Corby town centre today (Friday).

Representatives from the police and fire service as well as Corby Community Safety Partnership (CCSP) are meeting members of the public in Willow Place until 4pm today.

One of the main aims of today's event, which is supported by Willow Place, is to give out purse safety cables which can be used to attach your purse to your bag, making it harder for anyone to steal.

PC Mark Walker from Corby Police said they had already given out 100 of these safety devices in the first hour and were hoping to give out more during the day.

He said: "Purse thefts are not a problem here, but we just thought as the weather is getting better and more people are out and about, anything we can do to prevent it is a good thing.

"Purse theft is such a horrible thing when it happens, especially when people have their cards, driving licence, cash and photographs that are often quite personal in there.

"We have had some really good feedback so far today."

Willow Place has bought 500 of the cables in support of the initiative to help protect shoppers from thieves.

Town centre manager Dan Pickard said: "The police support us a lot and we support their work in the community.

"While we don't have a problem with purse thefts, any purse theft is one too many.

"Anything that we can do to raise awareness about it is a good thing."

As well as the police, firefighters from Corby fire station joined them for the pop-up event and were happy for children to look around and have their pictures taken with the fire engine.

Corby watch manager Dave Smith said they have been speaking to shoppers about fire safety and offering home fire safety checks to residents, especially people who live in flats.

Dave said today's event was 'a great opportunity' to work with the police and the CCSP, and added: "It's about getting out into the community and being with the people.

"We have had a really good response from the public."

Anyone who would like a home fire safety check can contact them directly at Corby fire station to arrange this.

Suzanne Preston from CCSP was also at the event, speaking to people about any issues they have where they live and handing out items to help with safety, including UV pens and number plate security screws.