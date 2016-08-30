Man robbed by group of five men in Northampton

A man was robbed by a gang of five men near the Costcutter on Kettering Road, Northampton.

The robbery happened between 3am and 4am in Sunday, July 24. when the 37-year-old victim was approached by a group of five men, who demanded he hand over his mobile phone and wallet.

The offenders are described as black, all wearing tee shirts and jogging bottoms. One of the offenders had gold rings on his fingers and a gold chain around his neck.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.