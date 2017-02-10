Man, 65, arrested after accident in Northampton town centre

A 65-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after an accident in Northampton town centre last night.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said this morning an appeal for witnesses had gone out as there were allegations that the driver failed to stop.

“Members of the public raised the alarm with officers about a collision which took place in George Row at about 7pm, before the car involved drove on to Gold Street.

“Subsequently, a 65-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving; however, officers would like to speak to the members of the public who reported the collision.

“Those witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555,” he added.

