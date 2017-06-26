Man, 30, in 'critical condition' after assault outside Northampton town centre pub

A 30-year-old man remains in a critical condition after being assaulted in a Northampton town centre pub at the weekend.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after the man was attacked in Abington Square, outside the Bantam pub, at around 3.10am, on Sunday (June 25).

Paramedics and police officers treated the man at the scene and he was taken to hospital for treatment, where he is currently in a critical condition.

An area of Abington Square remained cordoned off on Sunday.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who may have been inside the Bantam between 2.30am and 3.15am on Sunday, or anyone who was standing outside the pub when the assault took place.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.