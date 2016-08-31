Kettering pensioner who downloaded 500 indecent images of children avoids jail

A pensioner from Kettering has been given a suspended prison sentence after he admitted downloading more than 500 images of child abuse.

James Crowe, aged 66, of Britannia Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court after he was charged with making indecent images of children and possessing an image of extreme pornography.

The court heard Crowe was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his home address in December 2013 and seized his laptop and two external hard drives.

After the computer hard drives were analysed, officers found 135 indecent images of children in the most serious classification, category A, as well as 200 category B and 200 category C.

Robert Underwood, prosecuting, said some of the images were of “very young” children.

Crowe, who pleaded guilty to all the offences he faced, was described as someone who led a “solitary” life.

Judge Michael Fowler, sentencing, said: “This is despicable behaviour by a man who knew full well what he was doing.

“You have experience of using a computer and you are a mature and intelligent man.”

Crowe was sentenced to 15 months in jail, suspended for two years. He must complete 180 hours unpaid work and comply with the terms of a sexual harm prevention order.