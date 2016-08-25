Image released of car driving with man hanging on the roof released by police after Northants farm arson attack

Police are hoping to identify a car seen driving around with a man on the roof, in convoy with two other cars, after an arson attack at a farm in Ecton that caused £20,000 worth if damage.

Sometime between 8pm and 8.45pm on Tuesday, 9 August, a large bale of hay was deliberately set alight at Eastlodge farm, Ecton, Northampton, causing a large fire that took several hours to extinguish.

Officers would like to speak to the owner and or the occupants of the car in connection with an arson attack

A silver Vauxhall Astra, with a distinctive red bumper and a man on the roof, pictured, was seen to be driving in the area at the time, and officers would like to speak to the owner and or the occupants of the car in connection with the incident.

They would also like to speak with the owner or occupants of two other cars, a white Ford Focus and a dark coloured Mini Cooper, that were also driving in the area at the time and may have information vital to the investigation.

The arson happened close to Sywell Country Park and officers are also keen to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed anything suspicious.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

